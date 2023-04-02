Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,598 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,960,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,133,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

