Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

