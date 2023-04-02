Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.26. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

