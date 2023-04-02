Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

NYSE TLK opened at $27.27 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.