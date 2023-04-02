Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

