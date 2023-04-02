Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $363.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

