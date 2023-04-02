Matisse Capital Makes New $493,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,141,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $472.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average of $507.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

