Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Acquires A$76,160.00 in Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Rating) insider Kathryn MacFarlane bought 20,000 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,160.00 ($50,773.33).

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

