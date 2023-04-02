Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

