Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 4.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 2,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDXF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Featured Stories

