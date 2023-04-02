Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

