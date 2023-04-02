MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00. The company traded as high as $1,320.99 and last traded at $1,314.28, with a volume of 132227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,266.80.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $998.93.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

