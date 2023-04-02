Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.