Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.74 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,310.78).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,308.44).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.12) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The company has a market cap of £423.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,393.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.34.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 9,032.26%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Stories

