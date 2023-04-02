Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.74 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,310.78).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,308.44).
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.12) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The company has a market cap of £423.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,393.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.34.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
