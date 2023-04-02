MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

