My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 3.5%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 14,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 89,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

My Size Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

