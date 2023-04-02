NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
About NanoViricides
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.