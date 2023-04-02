NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

