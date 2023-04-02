National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.08.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.