National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Separately, CIBC cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.