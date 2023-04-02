National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pivotree Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVT. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
