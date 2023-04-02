National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 105,537 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

