National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,640,088 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 837.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,840,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 522.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

