National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $48,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $306.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.69. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.