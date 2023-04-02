National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5,168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.39% of MongoDB worth $53,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

