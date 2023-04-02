National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 316.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $44.47 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

