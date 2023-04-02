National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 383.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553,272 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $53,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $35,095,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $2,841,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

