National Bank of Canada FI Has $34.95 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 97,978 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $34,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $204.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

