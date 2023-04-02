National Bank of Canada FI Has $39.50 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 761.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561,904 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $39,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,054,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,930,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,500,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

