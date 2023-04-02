National Bank of Canada FI Has $40.03 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.04% of MGIC Investment worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

