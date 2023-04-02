National Bank of Canada FI Has $42.86 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.30. The company has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.