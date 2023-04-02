National Bank of Canada FI Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $197.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

