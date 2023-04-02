National Bank of Canada FI Has $44.10 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,573 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 951.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

