National Bank of Canada FI Has $45.70 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,397 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $45,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

