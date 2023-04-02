National Bank of Canada FI Has $50.71 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $50,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

