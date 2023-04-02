National Bank of Canada FI Has $56.05 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,823,681 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

