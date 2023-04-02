National Bank of Canada FI Has $59.43 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $59,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,458.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,452.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,401.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

