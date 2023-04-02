National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 501.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,492 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $38,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at FOX

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.