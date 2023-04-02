National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 11,208 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of MSCI worth $35,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.56.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $559.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

