National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.