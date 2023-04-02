National Bank of Canada FI Sells 150,699 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150,699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.