National Bank of Canada FI Sells 25,560 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

