National Bank of Canada FI Sells 31,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

