Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $150.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,850 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.