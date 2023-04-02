NetApp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NTAP opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

