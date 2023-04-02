Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,113 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

