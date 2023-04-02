NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

