Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 5.5%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 5,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

