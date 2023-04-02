Nikola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 79,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 54,783 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NKLA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nikola Price Performance

Nikola stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $670.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Nikola has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 788,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 363,029 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

