Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 3.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 4,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

