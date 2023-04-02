NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.