Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,371 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

